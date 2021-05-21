HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered $100,000 worth of marijuana inside a tunnel in Hidalgo.
On May 19, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents found the man-made tunnel leading to a water drainage system. A search of the area revealed 30 bundles of marijuana tied together for the purpose of being pulled through the tunnel.
Inside the drainage system, agents discovered two Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States as well.
The bundles of marijuana weighed 135 pounds and were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.