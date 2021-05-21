FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after two shootings that appeared to be related in Fort Worth Friday afternoon, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Presidio Street.
According to police, there was some sort of altercation between the suspected gunman and the first victim that led to the shooting. That victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said a second shooting occurred in that area where someone fired shots at the first suspect. Another person in the area was hit by those gunshots, and that victim transported with critical injuries but later died.
The two suspected shooters remain on the loose as police continue to investigate.
Police have not said if the second victim was involved with the suspects or the first victim.
The two victims’ identities have not yet been released.