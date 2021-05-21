DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks plan to increase attendance for postseason play to near full capacity at the American Airlines Center.

Masks will still be required for all fans inside the arena — when they aren’t eating or drinking.

“We have been slowly inviting more fans to our games since February 8, in accordance with public health protocol,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall.

In addition to increased capacity, the Dallas Mavericks, in partnership with the City of Dallas, will host COVID-19 vaccination events outside on Victory Plaza at American Airlines Center for Texas residents aged 18 and older. The clinics will be held before game three on Friday, May 28 and game four on Sunday, May 30 and will run from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Texas Military Department Mobile Vaccination Team will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games.

“Valuable partners like the Mavs are key to getting all eligible residents vaccinated so Dallas may reach community immunity,” said Rocky Vaz, Director of the Office of Emergency Management. “This is a safe way to help vaccinated Dallasites resume activities we love.”

Mavericks playoff tickets went on sale to Mavs season ticket holders on May 19.