WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after police said a man was killed for firing shots at his wife and children in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement Friday afternoon.
Police said they responded to the shooting just after 12:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Foxfire Lane.
According to police, there was a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife that led to the wife leaving and taking their three children to a neighboring apartment, where other family members were.
Police said the husband went to the apartment and threatened to shoot down the door to see his kids. After he wasn't able to see them, police said he fired a 12-gauge shotgun through the door while his wife, children and family members were inside.
The wife’s brother fired an AR-type rifle at the husband, striking him several times, police said. The husband, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said all those involved are cooperating with authorities for the investigation. The case will be given to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office after the investigation is completed.
There have been no charges filed in the case at this time.