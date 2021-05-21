IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led to the seizure of a large amount of THC edibles, shrooms and marijuana by Irving police.

On May 14, officers knocked on a woman’s door who was allegedly making the edibles and selling the drugs. Police said she lived in the home with her 4-year-old daughter. She let police in and led them to her kitchen, opening her cabinets where the drugs were.

At $40 a brownie, the total street value for the edibles, marijuana and shrooms was $3,000-$5,000.

The woman was charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance for the shrooms and faces another charge for marijuana possession.

Irving Police Department Public Information Officer Robert Reeves wants people to know that despite the perception by some that marijuana is harmless, narcotics-related murders in the City of Irving are almost 100 percent over a marijuana deal. Additionally, Reeves said marijuana is also often a factor in most DWI arrests.

“All of our citizen complaints — an overwhelming 80-90% — are about people using, smoking or selling marijuana,” said Reeves.

The woman who was the subject of this complaint isn’t currently in custody. However, her case was referred to Child Protective Services.