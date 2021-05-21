FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead as Fort Worth crews were battling a house fire Friday morning, officials said.
The fire department said it responded to the fire at around 10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Valentine. Crews arrived to find a heavy fire coming from the one-story home.
As they were putting out the fire, the department said a man, around 60 years old, was found dead inside. Another man was also displaced due to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no other injuries reported.