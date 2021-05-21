ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women wanted for robbing and pepper spraying a mother in front of her two children in a Lowe’s parking lot are behind bars.
With assistance from the Dallas Police Department, detectives with the Rockwall Police Department arrested Queshanique Finney, 19, and Demonica Dawson, 19.
Both women were charged with robbery and are currently held at the Dallas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Finney was also jailed on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Despite being pepper sprayed in the face, the victim was not injured, nor were her two children.
The case will be filed with Rockwall County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
