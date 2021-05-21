TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four days after a high school senior was killed from a blow to the head in Tarrant County, his family is still searching for clues to what happened.

Just a week after Leo Pantalion had his 18th birthday, on Mother’s Day, his mother lost her son.

“My son had his whole life ahead of him…” his mother, Nelly Ramirez, said in Spanish. “All of it. They have left me without my son, and it’s unjust.”

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the family’s neighborhood just after 3 a.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of the county in regards to a disturbance call. Deputies found Pantalion injured.

His family said he was found three doors down from where they lived.

After a day in a hospital, the 18-year-old died from what the medical examiner described as a crushing blow to the head.

“I know that they have been interviewing, not witnesses but people who knew him and around him to kind of get, what’s going on.” Pantalion’s aunt, Christina Gonzalez, said.

Pantalion was set to graduate from Benbrook Middle-High School. His family said his days were filled with school, work to support his family and time spent with his girlfriend. It’s why his family is at a loss to explain why he would even go out that night.

“Everything was normal with him. He had a great smile, was always smiling. He was a good kid. He was a good son, a good brother, so we don’t… we’re devastated with this,” Gonzalez said.