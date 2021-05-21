(CBSDFW.COM) – When Daniel Berger slipped on the plaid jacket last year, it marked the return of major pro sports in this country during the pandemic.

Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament Director Michael Tothe, says, “We were the first event back on the PGA Tour in June. Now we’re back to our traditional Memorial Day weekend spot. It’s good.”

On the verge of the 75th anniversary of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the folks at Colonial are combining the past and the present for something spectacular. Tothe says, “One of the things we’re working on with the tour is to talk about a memory a moment something special that happened.”

In terms of past champs, memories, and moments at the Colonial, it gets no better than the great Tom Watson.

Who can forget the shot from the bunker on the ninth hole in the final round at Colonial in 1998. It propelled him into the lead and he would never let it go.

The 1998 Colonial champ remembers, “I looked up in the air and said let’s see where that ends up laughter.”

It was last of his 39 PGA Tour wins at age 48, which still leaves him as the oldest winner in the tournament’s history.

When asked about his fondest memories about Colonial, Watson says, “I remember going in for breakfast, they had biscuits and gravy. For lunch, they had fried catfish. And dinner, they had sirloin roast they sliced off… and a dessert pyramid with 15 different desserts.”

Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. on CBS 11, Tom Watson takes us inside his newest passion and just like his golf career…. he’s not horsing around.