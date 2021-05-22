FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have died in a fiery crash that was caused by a possible driving while intoxicated suspect on Loop 820 in Fort Worth Friday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the crash just after 11:30 p.m. near West Loop 820 and Chapin Road.
According to police, investigators believe a vehicle rear-ended the victims' vehicle, causing it to flip over and catch fire. The two victims were trapped inside and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the driver who hit the victims was believed to be intoxicated. The driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital to treat injuries.
Charges are expected to be filed against that driver.