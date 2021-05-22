DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old suspect has been found in Arizona and charged for the murder of a man who was waiting to enter the gate of a ranch in DeSoto last weekend, police said.

The suspect, Evan McMaryion, is currently awaiting extradition back to Texas after investigators determined he is allegedly responsible for the Saturday, May 15, incident. He was already in custody in Arizona for a separate charge.

Police said the incident happened in the 300 block of South Elerson Drive as the victims, Randall Thornhill, 34, and Heather French, 29, were waiting in their car at the gate of a ranch.

According to police, investigators believe the suspect was attempting to carjack the victims when he shot them. Thornhill was pronounced dead at a hospital, while French was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A 5-year-old child was also found uninjured in the backseat.

McMaryion is facing capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in DeSoto.

“This was another instance where good, aggressive detective work and fast follow-up on solid leads allowed us to quickly identify and ultimately apprehend a capital murder suspect,” DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa said. “We would like to thank all who helped to assist the investigation.”