GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old died Friday after he was pulled from Joe Pool Lake by crews in Grand Prairie, officials said.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said it responded to a possible drowning at around 6:10 p.m. and learned the victim was swimming near a beach area but did not resurface.

Dive crews were able to locate the victim in critical condition and transported him to a hospital, where he died. He was later identified as Elijah Cooper.

The fire department said he was not wearing a life vest and was under water for about 30 minutes before he was found.

“The City of Grand Prairie sends its condolences to the victim’s family. As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water,” the department said in a statement.