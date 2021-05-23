DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children and one adult were killed after a head-on crash on Highway 380 in Denton Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to the crash just before 11:45 a.m. on westbound 380 near Rockhill Road.

In one vehicle, one adult was pronounced dead and another was found injured. In the other vehicle, first responders said there were two injured adults and two injured children. The five injured victims were all transported to a hospital.

Police said the two children, a 12-month-old and a 5-year-old, later died. Two adults remain in critical condition, while the other injured adult is stable.

There were two other vehicles impacted by the crash, but those occupants were not injured, police said.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

A woman whose car was hit said one of the drivers involved crossed the center line and barreled right into oncoming traffic.

“It’s just horrific,” said Rebekah Carwile. “Just crazy. He just came straight at me… I swerved all the way over into the first lane, or almost to the shoulder, to get out of his way – and he still hit me.”

Carwile’s car spun multiple times before coming to a stop on Highway 380.

She said that’s when she saw that the car that hit her had plowed head-on into another car.

“Then I just sat there and cried,” she said.

Carwile is grateful she was able to walk away from the wreck but can’t shake the horror of what happened.

“I’m 66, and there’s a one and a five-year-old that didn’t even get a chance at life,” Carwile said. “You know, I don’t know, the Good Lord, it just wasn’t my time I guess. I just can’t imagine that family, the devastation they’re going through.”

This stretch of Highway 380 has a deadly history.

“Unfortunately, it’s in an area that we’ve had multiple fatality accidents in before, just due to the fact that it’s crossing a river bridge,” said David Boots, public information officer for the Denton Fire Department. “There’s no center divider, no center median or anything. If there’s something that happens, it’s going to be a head-on collision at a high rate of speed.”

People who live in the area and drive Highway 380 often say something needs to be done.

“More police activity,” said Sam Pharr, who said accidents are an everyday occurrence. “Slow the people down. Widen it. Everybody’s in a hurry because traffic gets so bad from McKinney to Denton. Multiple times a day, every day, we hear sirens.”

Highway 380 was shut down between Fishtrap Road and Mayhill Road for several hours on Sunday while police investigated and cleared the scene, but the road is now fully open.