DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three teenagers were hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting in Dallas Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting just after 9:30 p.m. in the 13900 block of Skyfrost Drive.
Officers found a 15-year-old and two 19-year-olds with gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
According to police, one victim was able to tell detectives that they were shot by a known suspect. Further details have not yet been released.