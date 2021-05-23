AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues for a Texas man who was reported missing while hiking at Mount Whitney in California, officials said.

The National Parks Service (NPS) said Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin, was last seen Thursday, May 20, as he was departing for the mountain at around 4 p.m.

According to the department, Alderman reportedly became separated from his hiking partner while approaching the summit of the mountain. His hiking partner was the one who reported Alderman as missing on the morning of Friday, May 21.

The NPS and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office are working to search for Alderman by air. NPS said search efforts by ground were delayed over the weekend due to a storm in the mountains Friday and Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a gray shell, khaki pants and black trail runners, and he also described as being 6 feet tall and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Alderman or hiked Mount Whitney between Thursday, May 20, and Saturday, May 22, is urged to call 888.677.2746.