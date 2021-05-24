WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Governor Greg Abbott, Guns, Texas News

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has signed a Resolution naming the 1847 Colt Walker pistol the official handgun of Texas.

Invented by Captain Samuel Walker of the Texas Rangers and Colt Walker, a firearms designer, the handgun was the gun of choice for U.S. soldiers during the Mexican-American War from 1846-1848 and was America’s first six-shooter, meaning it can hold six rounds at a time, according to Abbott’s tweet.

READ MORE: 50 Year Sentence For Texas Child Predator After 6 Year Old Suffers 'Year Of Unspeakable Abuse'

The governor’s Resolution also claims the pistol is still the most powerful black powder pistol in existence.

Abbott also hinted that he will “be signing more gun laws real soon.”

MORE NEWS: Governor Abbott Wants To Sign Bill That Prevents Cities From Defunding Police

 

CBSDFW.com Staff