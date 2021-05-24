TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has signed a Resolution naming the 1847 Colt Walker pistol the official handgun of Texas.
Invented by Captain Samuel Walker of the Texas Rangers and Colt Walker, a firearms designer, the handgun was the gun of choice for U.S. soldiers during the Mexican-American War from 1846-1848 and was America’s first six-shooter, meaning it can hold six rounds at a time, according to Abbott’s tweet.READ MORE: 50 Year Sentence For Texas Child Predator After 6 Year Old Suffers 'Year Of Unspeakable Abuse'
I'll be signing more gun laws real soon. pic.twitter.com/c9VCFbKQgN
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 23, 2021
The governor’s Resolution also claims the pistol is still the most powerful black powder pistol in existence.
Abbott also hinted that he will "be signing more gun laws real soon."