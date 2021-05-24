DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people injured in a fatal head-on collision in Denton on Sunday are now fighting for their lives in the hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 380, near the intersection of Rockhill Road, and killed three people, including two young girls.

Family friends say Trey Satterfield was driving his mother-in-law, Virginia Cortes, to work yesterday, with his two daughters in the backseat, when they and another car hit head-on, just before noon.

In that car, 31-year-old Jordan Dodson was killed and another person was seriously injured. That person is in the hospital.

Satterfield’s daughters, six-month-old Karoline and four-year-old Kimmy, also died. Police say both were secured in their car seats.

Satterfield and Cortes are at Medical City Denton now, where they have both undergone multiple surgeries and are in critical condition.

Friends said the girls’ mother is heartbroken and in shock.

“Maria is devastated, and she’s trying to hold it together the best she can,” said Kayla Wakefield, a close friend of the family. “She’s already having to bury her two daughters, and now she’s worrying about her husband and her mother. So we’re just all bringing in anyone and anyone that is willing to support them, help them, encourage them.”

Police are still investigating what caused the crash and who may have crossed the centerline.

“No one should have to bury their children,” said Wakefield. “Our children are supposed to bury us.”

The tight-knit Cortes-Satterfield family was just a few days away from celebrating their grandma’s birthday with a big party, something Kimmy was so excited about.

“She loved birthday parties,” Wakefield said. “She enjoyed living life. She loved her aunt and her mama and daddy and her grandma so much.”

Kimmy loved her baby sister too.

“Karoline, oh my goodness,” she said. “She had the biggest eyes and they were so bright. And she was just a happy baby.”

Their mother, Maria Cortes, is now clinging to those memories as she prays her husband and mother pull through.

“Hug your kids,” said Wakefield. “Love them more. Pray for this family, and if you can help this family, please do because they need it.”

If you want to help the family with funeral and medical expenses, there is a GoFundMe page set up. They are also accepting donations through Zelle (4602975666) or Venmo (Kayla-Wakefield-1).

Friends of the 31-year-old woman who was killed have also created a GoFundMe page for her family.

According to Denton police, there have been 129 car accidents on U.S. 380 so far this year, including a fatality crash in May.

Wakefield hopes Karoline and Kimmy’s deaths can spark some kind of change.

“Because nobody deserves to lose anyone over a dangerous road,” she said. “No one.”