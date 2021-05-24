COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 6 year old spoke up about being hurt, now a Collin County man is headed to prison.
Alejandro Amoles, Jr., of Allen, was sentenced after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
"This child suffered an entire year of unspeakable abuse before bravely reporting this predator to a trusted family friend," District Attorney Greg Willis stated after sentencing.
Officials say Amoles, 40, had access to the child because of a relationship with the child’s family. The child was only five when the sexual abuse began. It was the next year when the child told a family friend, who was in town for the weekend, about the abuse. That adult immediately reported the abuse.
Detectives with the Wylie Police Department investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County and disclosed details about the sexual abuse.
After the jury found Amoles guilty they sentenced him to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.