ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives with the Odessa Police Department are searching for Clara Jassmin Ledward, who’s wanted for the alleged murder of her husband Jacob Ledward.
Officers found him dead on May 16 at the couple’s home in the 2000 block of East 7th Street.READ MORE: Governor Abbott Wants To Sign Bill That Prevents Cities From Defunding Police
Last week, police initially released a statement saying Clara was wanted for questioning in her husband’s death, but didn’t call it a murder at that time. They have not told news outlets how Jacob died.READ MORE: Hurst Woman Spends $1 On Scratch-Off, Walks Away With Jackpot In Weekly Half Grand Game
Clara Lewdard was last seen driving a red 2016 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate number LXZ3998.
Anyone with information on her location is urged to call law enforcement officials at 432.335.4961 or Crime Stoppers at 432.333.TIPS.MORE NEWS: Texas Man Who Went Missing While Hiking The Tallest Mountain In The Lower 48 Found Alive