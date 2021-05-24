DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting heard by officers at a Dallas police substation left a civilian car riddled with bullets and officials searching for a suspect.
The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. not far from the DPD northeast police substation along Northwest Highway.
Police told CBS 11 News, a woman got out of a car at a stop light, jumped into another vehicle also stopped at the intersection and told the people inside that someone was threatening to kill her.
The people in the 2nd vehicle called 911 and started driving to the police substation for help. The suspect in the car the woman got out of began chasing them, ramming their car and shooting.
The chase and shooting continued as both vehicles drove into the rear of the substation. Dallas officers in the parking lot heard the shots and responded immediately.
According to police, a crash happened after the suspect rammed he car the victim was inside, causing it to slam into a tree. The vehicle and damaged and several bullet holes could be seen in the windshield, but no one inside the car was injured.
Police say they known the identity of the shooter and are actively trying to locate the person.