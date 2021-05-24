NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A $1 scratch-off ticket purchase has netted one North Texas woman more than $400K.
Ana Esparza Perez, of Hurst, claimed a top prize worth $500 per week for 20 years in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Weekly Half Grand. The winner chose the cash value option and will receive one lump sum payment of more than $439,000.READ MORE: Governor Abbott Wants To Sign Bill That Prevents Cities From Defunding Police
The ticket was purchased at the Kroger grocery store at 708 East Pipeline Road, in Hurst.READ MORE: Law Enforcement Officials Searching For Clara Jassmin Ledward, Now Wanted For Allegedly Killing Husband Jacob
Esparza Perez claimed the second of four top prizes available in the game.MORE NEWS: Texas Man Who Went Missing While Hiking The Tallest Mountain In The Lower 48 Found Alive
Weekly Half Grand offers more than $18.3 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.78.