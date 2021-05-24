DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in the Dallas County Jail charged with the murder of his mother on Monday, May 24.
Dallas Police said just before 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased woman inside a vehicle in the 3500 block of S. Ledbetter Drive.
Police said when officers got there, they were told the victim, Rhonda Jones Johnson, 51, was killed there by her son, Johnny Lynn Jones, 34.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Officers took Jones to police headquarters where detectives interviewed him.
Bond has not yet been set.
No details on motive or cause of death have been released.