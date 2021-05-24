MESQUITE,Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials gave a shout out to K-9 Zek for capturing and pulling a burglary suspect out of the woods this month.
Kaufman County Sheriff's deputies and K-9 Zek were called by the Mesquite Police department for help on a burglary in progress. Before arriving to the call location, officers captured one suspect but another suspect fled the location on foot. Upon arriving to the location, a Mesquite Police officer told Zek's handler which way he went.
K-9 Zek was deployed, and the track was on.
He started his track where the suspect was last seen then took a turn heading west towards a wooded tree line. K-9 Zek began a slow search to get better view through the tree line then he took a hard turn east and began to bark notifying the deputy the suspect was in sight.
The deputy gave the suspect loud verbal commands, but was still unable to see the man’s hands. That’s when K-9 Zek lept into action.
Once K-9 Zek pulled the suspect out from where he was hiding, the deputy gained control of the suspect.
It was a group effort, but K-9 Zek is credited with catching the suspect.