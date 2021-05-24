NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies reported flooding Monday, May 24.
Johnson County Emergency Management tweeted video of flooding across the eastern part of the county.
Flooding across eastern Johnson County pic.twitter.com/ja7d5Dnvsv
— Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) May 25, 2021
The county is under a flash flood warning until 10:15 p.m.
They also shared a photo showing a section of FM 2838 under water.
A snippet from FM 2738. pic.twitter.com/PwJJ8WXmiP
— Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) May 25, 2021
Earlier Monday, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said its phones were down for a while due to flooding inside the building.
“Water came up fast. Reminder about how dangerous flash flooding can be,” the department said as it shared some photos on Facebook.
Some of the department’s vehicles were parked in deep water in the parking lot.
The Fort Worth Fire Department worked at least one swift water rescue in the north part of the city in the 700 block of Bent Oak.
A woman was pulled from her vehicle and is okay.