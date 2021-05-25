AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Fourteen years after detectives determined Margaret Lorrain Smith lured her husband to Surfside Beach where a hired hitman beat him to death, police have yet to find her.
The Texas Department of Public Safety added Smith on May 25 to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Smith, 62, has been wanted since 2009 for fleeing during her capital murder case. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to her arrest and capture. All tips are guaranteed to remain anonymous.READ MORE: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
Smith is charged with hiring the who killed her husband, George Smith, on Aug. 6, 2007. Smith and the man she hired were indicted for capital murder in September 2007.READ MORE: Denton Woman Jennifer Spillane Charged With Arson For 2 Separate Fires
While her co-defendant was convicted, Smith has remained on the run since Aug. 11, 2009, when she fled the Brazoria County area while on bond prior to the start of her trial. She was last seen on video at a Walmart in the San Antonio area getting into a maroon four-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln Continental. In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward of up to $7,500, a reward of $5,000 is also being offered through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers for information leading to Smith’s arrest.
Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has a mole on the bottom of her right eyelid. She often dyes her naturally dark, curly hair or wears wigs. She went by Margaret or Lorrain.MORE NEWS: Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Loses 2 Teeth In Assault, FAA Reports 2,500 Unruly Passengers This Year