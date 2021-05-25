SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Parker County, Tuesday, May 25.
There were no survivors.
It happened around 12:45 p.m. on FM 51 North, just north of Springtown and the the Parker-Wise County Line.
Springtown Police said three of the four people in the two vehicles died at the scene of the crash.
A fourth person was rushedto Texas Health Harris Methodist Azle Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
The identity of victims is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
FM 51 North was closed during the incident and traffic was detoured on Thomas Road and CR 3699.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Also responding to the scene of the crash were Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, deputies from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County EMS, Wise County ESD, Wise County Fire Marshall’s Office, Reno Police officers, Parker County ESD 1, and LifeCare EMS.