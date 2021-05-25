GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 32-year-old man died in an auto-pedestrian accident in Grapevine Tuesday evening, May 25, police said.
It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of SH 121 under the Mustang Drive Bridge.
Grapevine Police later told CBS 11 the man “was jumping in front of vehicles.”
Several were able to miss but one finally could not.
The driver stopped afterwards.
The man who was struck was rushed to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine where he was pronounced dead.