GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One man was seriously hurt in an auto-pedestrian accident in Grapevine.
It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 in the northbound lanes of SH 121 under the Mustang Drive Bridge.
Officers so far have not provided information on what led to the victim being struck.
He was rushed to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine.
His current condition has not yet been released.
Only one lane of the highway is getting by as officers investigate the crash.