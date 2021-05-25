FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The summer months are quickly approaching. It’s a time often popular with families who are looking to move.

With school being out and families having more time to focus on selling and finding a new home, the next few months will see some new movement in DFW’s historically hot real estate market.

“That energy of people going out and selling their homes. We need that. We need the supply of homes for sale,” said Dr. Luis Torres from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center.

He said he anticipates more families emerging from COVID-19 precautions and quarantine will lead to more house going on the market.

Dr. Torres believes while it will help some of the never before seen low inventory, it won’t make that big of a difference to swing the trend.

“It should slow down a little bit, but it’s still going to continue. I think at the end of the year you’ll start seeing a slow-down back to normal,” he said.

Researchers are still estimating DFW is seeing a little less than one month of inventory as of this story.

Dr. Torres said the real equalizer will be the continuing rise in home interest, and a return to normalcy in home building materials like lumber.

For the time being experts say the market will continue to see out of state residents who continue to flock in to North Texas.

“Yes. Definitely, because economy is still so attractive to people from other states,” he said. “The growth of the Texas economy, the movement is continuing.”