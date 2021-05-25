GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The aggravated robbery suspect Grapevine Police had been looking for since Thursday, May 13, has died.
Grapevine Police said Cesar Soto, 33, died in a car crash in Weatherford on Friday, May 22.
Grapevine Police posted the following statement on their Facebook page Tuesday:
"The search is over for the man accused in the aggravated robbery of an Uber driver. Suspect Cesar Soto was involved in a fatality crash in Weatherford on Friday, May 22, 2021. Grapevine Police were notified of the crash on Monday, May 24, and ensured Soto's next of kin had been notified prior to the release of this information. The Department wants to thank law enforcement partners for their assistance and the community for remaining vigilant during the investigation."
Last week, investigators said they found the vehicle that was carjacked from the driver in a residential area of Colleyville and also found the weapon used in the assault.
The stabbing and carjacking happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, outside the Amli Apartments on Dallas Road as the driver dropped off a passenger.
According to police, Soto stabbed the victim several times and then drove off in his vehicle.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, is expected to recover.