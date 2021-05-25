GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The aggravated robbery suspect Grapevine Police had been looking for since Thursday, May 13, has died.

Grapevine Police said Cesar Soto, 33, died in a car crash in Weatherford on Friday, May 22.

Grapevine Police posted the following statement on their Facebook page Tuesday:

“The search is over for the man accused in the aggravated robbery of an Uber driver. Suspect Cesar Soto was involved in a fatality crash in Weatherford on Friday, May 22, 2021. Grapevine Police were notified of the crash on Monday, May 24, and ensured Soto’s next of kin had been notified prior to the release of this information. The Department wants to thank law enforcement partners for their assistance and the community for remaining vigilant during the investigation.”