DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say the man who tased and attempted to kidnap a woman in Denton on May 1 is Joseph Moore,19.

They’ve arrested Moore and charged him with attempted aggravated kidnapping stemming from the incident.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Hickory Street.

The female victim told officers that she was walking down W. Hickory Street when a silver or white sedan slowly passed her. After the car stopped in a nearby parking lot, police say Moore got out and walked past the victim.

Out of the corner of her eye, the victim said she saw him running toward her and heard a zapping sound. As she turned around and attempted to hit him with her bag of groceries, Moore reached out with a stun gun, causing it to make contact with her body. The victim told officers that as he was assaulting her with the stun gun, he also pushed her to the ground. She screamed in response, and Moore fled to his car.

The victim was able to provide a partial license plate to 911 dispatchers.

Police said she didn’t need to go to the hospital after the incident. Investigators interviewed her and nearby residents and reviewed surveillance footage in the area.

With the information provided by the victim, detectives identified Moore. Additionally, during the investigation they learned Moore’s intention during the assault was to kidnap her.

Moore is currently in the City of Denton Jail with a $2 million bond