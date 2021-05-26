FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Flower Mound Police officers were shot Wednesday night, May 26.
It happened in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive.
Police said they originally responded to a 911 call just after 7:00 p.m. in reference to a suicidal person in a home.
When officers got there, they tried to make contact with the man, the only one at the home.
At 8:05 p.m., police said he fired on law enforcement, striking three Flower Mound officers.
Two officers were rushed to local hospitals. Both are in stable condition.
The third officer was injured, but cleared by medics on scene and was not taken to a hospital
Officers returned fire, but had not made contact with the man since the initial exchange of gunfire.
As of 10:30 p.m., the situation was still going on and there was a heavy police presence in the area.