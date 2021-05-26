by Jeff Ray | CBS 11

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the most fascinating birds to watch are hummingbirds.

Their diminutive size and improbably wing speed along with the memorizing ability to change directions in a blink of an eye, make them one of the favorite birds to draw into your yard.

Feeders certainly will help but what you plant can make a big huge difference in making them feel right at home.

The birds visit your yard early in the season (March – April) looking for good sites to bring their families later in the summer.

The males scout out backyards to see if there is some food around. If your yard looks promising, they’ll come back starting sometime in July after they nest with the whole family looking for a meal.

What this means is that you must have their kind of flowers growing in the spring and also have a buffet set out for the summer.

These are usually two different plant sets, so it takes some planning.

Next week we are talking about vines and one of the ones I will show you is a native crossvine, a variety called “Tangerine Beauty.”

I mention this plant because it puts on an impressive bloom show in the early Spring, right when the male hummingbird scouts are checking out your yard.

They love these flowers so it’s a good magnet.

I put out a hummingbird feeder every warm season.

I usually get at least one family hanging out in my yard every summer; I’m hoping with some recent plant additions to draw even more in.

I absolutely love looking at them, one of my favorite birds in the world.