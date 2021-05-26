MATAGORDA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Some beachgoers along the Texas coast are being warned not to pick up any suspicious items in the water after several packages of cocaine recently washed ashore.
The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office says 50 kilos, or 110 pounds, of the drug have washed ashore on Matagorda Beach and Sargent Beach in the past week. Authorities did not name an exact area where the drug was turning up, but Matagorda County is on the Gulf of Mexico in between Corpus Christi and Galveston.READ MORE: 'Multiple' People Dead And Injured After Shooting At Arlington Apartment Complex
Authorities say that once the drug becomes wet, it can leak from the package and absorb onto the skin, possibly making someone sick.READ MORE: Investigation Underway After Officer Involved Shooting In Denton Leaves 1 Injured
The bundles were processed, photographed and placed in evidence lockers for proper disposal, the sheriff’s office said.MORE NEWS: Punishments Reduced For 23 Dallas Vice Officers Over Handling Of Seized Money
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)