CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 63-year-old man has died after he was hit by vehicle while crossing a street to get to his home in Crowley, police said.
The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Crowley Road near Bovell Street.
Police said the man, later identified as Poco Joe Corona, was on the west side of the five-lane street and tried to cross to the east side, where his home was.
He was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to police, the vehicle that hit the victim stopped at the scene, and charges are not expected to be filed.