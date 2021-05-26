By: Rachael O’Neil | CBS 11 News

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirty-two bucks turned into $33,000 for Dallas jewelry collector Laconda Davies.

“First of all, I’ve been shopping for a long time and I couldn’t believe that I finally found a piece worth some money,” said Davies.

Davies has been on the prowl for antique jewelry for over 12 years— never finding anything worth more than a few dollars. In 2019, she bought a pricey necklace in a bag of jewelry at a shop in Arkansas. The collector put it away and all but forgot about it until this month when she took the piece out for a second look.

“I was telling my friend this piece is so beautiful! He told me to go look at it and I said I would at some point,” Davies told CBS 11.

Well last week, she finally did. That’s when Davies learned she’d been sitting on a hidden treasure: a necklace by celebrity designer Donna Vock.

“I’m getting a fourth appraisal! I’m hoping that they can do the research because the $33,000 was without knowing it was by Donna Vock,” Davies told us. “Now I really want them to look and see what it’s really worth!”

Jewelry appraiser Jeff Maurer tells us, it’ll take hours to authenticate.

“It’s stamped at 750 which indicates it’s 18 karat gold so I’m going to be doing some testing on that. Also, with a diamond, I’m going to be running it by a synthetic time in testing machine,” said Maurer.

While Davies awaits her appraisal, she’s already planning how to spend her new fortune: putting money down for a new home, a car, and even investing into her own antique jewelry business!