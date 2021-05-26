DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a young woman killed in a head-on collision on Highway 380 in Denton on Sunday, May 23, says their loss will help others through the gift of organ donation.

Thirty-one-year-old Jordan Dodson knew firsthand how life-changing a transplant could be.

Born with a congenital kidney disease, she was a fighter from day one. Her family says she was in and out of hospitals her whole life.

“But she never let that get her down,” said Brian Rebecek, her uncle. “She was always smiling, laughing, she appreciated pretty much every day.”

Over the years, Jordan received three kidney transplants and one liver transplant.

“Her legacy will just be her ability to face whatever comes at her with strength and dignity,” said Shelby Benton, the treasurer for the Denton High School Family Assistance Foundation, a nonprofit the Dodson family helped support.

Jordan’s most recent kidney came from her fiancé, Robert.

Rebecek says he was her perfect match in every way. They had just bought a house together and were planning their wedding.

“They had all this bright future ahead that the two of them were looking forward to, and for it to come this abrupt end,” he said. “It’s indescribable. It’s painful.”

Robert was with Jordan when their car got in the violent crash on Highway 380.

A 6-month-old baby and her 4-year-old sister were also killed in the crash.

“The number of accidents that have occurred along 380, it’s astounding that it’s continuing to happen,” said Rebecek.

He says their family takes some comfort in knowing their tragedy could save someone else’s life.

Rebecek said it’s fitting Jordan was an organ donor, because he says giving back was just a part of who she was.

“I know Jordan would be very pleased to be able to do that, pass that on,” he said. “She would do whatever was needed to help somebody. Just a sweet, kind, loving person.”

The three survivors of the crash, including Robert, are all recovering from serious injuries here at Medical City Denton.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

TxDOT says there are improvements to Highway 380 in the works.

According to a spokesperson, “There is a $21 million project currently under construction from Loop 288 to US 377. The project will add a raised median with left and right turn lanes on US 380 and is anticipated to be completed in late 2023, weather permitting. There is also an estimated $140 million project that will begin later this year from the US 377/US 380 intersection to the Collin County line that will widen US 380 from four to six lanes with grade separations at major intersection.”

In addition, TxDOT is conducting a long-term feasibility study to analyze potential transportation options, including improving the US 380 existing alignment or utilizing new alignments.

More information about the Denton County feasibility study can be found here.