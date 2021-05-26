FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s historic Fairmount neighborhood is being recognized as one of the best in the country.

Whether it’s charming streets lined with historic and colorful homes, or old antique shops that bring out crowds, there is no denying the Fairmount neighborhood is known for its draw.

And now they’re receiving national recognition as the 2021 Neighborhoods USA neighborhood of the year in the category of social revitalization and neighborliness.

“It’s very unique. It’s fun. It’s vibrant,” resident Brenda Howell said.

Neighbors like Howell said they’re happy to have the distinction. The Fairmount Neighborhood Association submitted their name and showcased their popular Festivus Fairmount holiday event as proof of their worthiness.

“We have a wide variety and diversity of neighbors and we have been able to see this past year neighbors stepping up to help neighbors,” said David Weuste, president of the Fairmount Neighborhood Association.

Weuste said this past year of COVID-19 challenges and conflicts over diversity and community relations across the U.S. gave the neighborhood a deeper appreciation for the bonds they have with each other.

“This neighborhood comes together at times of crisis,” Weuste said.

Neighbors said being known for social revitalization and neighborliness across the country makes them feel good to call this place home.

“It just brings a sense of warmth and fuzziness and happiness and security to know that our neighbors are there,” Howell said.

“We have our quirks and that’s what we like to celebrate as well,” Weuste said.

The Fairmount neighborhood is hosting a tour event on June 19 and 20. It’s all outdoors, and they’re hoping people from all of North Texas can come to spend time with them.