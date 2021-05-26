WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after he was shot by a security guard in Dallas Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. at 116 North Jim Miller Road.

According to police, a security guard said he was in an argument with a man who pulled out a handgun. The security guard fired his own weapon and struck the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately made available as the investigation continues.

