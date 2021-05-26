DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after he was shot by a security guard in Dallas Tuesday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. at 116 North Jim Miller Road.READ MORE: Investigation Underway After Officer Involved Shooting In Denton Leaves 1 Injured
According to police, a security guard said he was in an argument with a man who pulled out a handgun. The security guard fired his own weapon and struck the man, police said.READ MORE: Off-Roading On The Moon: NASA To Use New Lockheed Martin-GM Rovers On Upcoming Artemis Missions
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Border Patrol Agents Follow Shoe Prints Along Rio Grande, Find 169 Pounds Of Marijuana In Field
Further details on the shooting were not immediately made available as the investigation continues.