ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Breaking news out of Arlington where police say there are ‘multiple shooting victims’ at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Windsprint Way, less than a half mile from Highway 360.
Little information is known, but police have confirmed the shooting left 3 people dead and another hospitalized.
Officials aren't searching for a shooter and don't believe there's any threat to the public.
CBS 11 News has crews on the scene.
