WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arlington Police, Arlington shooting, DFW News, Shooting Victims, Windsprint Apartments

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Breaking news out of Arlington where police say there are ‘multiple shooting victims’ at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Windsprint Way, less than a half mile from Highway 360.

Little information is known, but police have confirmed the shooting left 3 people dead and another hospitalized.

READ MORE: Bundles Of Cocaine Wash Ashore Along 2 Different Texas Coast Beaches

(credit: Andy Abbott/CBS 11 News)

Officials aren’t searching for a shooter and don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

READ MORE: Investigation Underway After Officer Involved Shooting In Denton Leaves 1 Injured

CBS 11 News has crews on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Punishments Reduced For 23 Dallas Vice Officers Over Handling Of Seized Money

* This page will be updated as more information becomes available so refresh this page often for the latest information.

CBSDFW.com Staff