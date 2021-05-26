DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Denton are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one man injured.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Pace’s Crossing apartment complex in the 2400 block of Interstate-35 near Loop 288.

During a morning press conference police said officers were sent to an apartment complex after receiving reports of shots fired in the area and sounds of a woman possibly being abused.

When officers got to the scene and located the unit they tried to make contact with people inside. According to officials, when the apartment door opened someone stuck a hand out, holding a gun. A short time later a white male with armed with a gun and holding a white female came out of the apartment and then went back inside.

Some time later the same white male, holding the same white female, came out and this time pointed his weapon at police and fired. Officials say two officers returned fire and hit the suspect twice. The suspect was shot in the torso but his injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

The woman wasn’t injured and no officers were hurt.

The two officers who opened fire have been with the department 2 and 3 years respectively and have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. Officials say there is body cam footage of the shooting.

The Texas Rangers will be the lead in the investigation.