RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A horrific attack has sent a chill through a peaceful Richardson neighborhood and it may be connected to other nearby crimes.

Senior citizens who live at National Church Residences on Rockingham told CBS 11 they are scared after what happened to one of their beloved long time neighbors.

A 90-year-old woman was attacked by someone who is still at-large.

Richardson Police are concerned that the same person could be behind three other nearby burglaries and attempted break-ins.

They are apartments designed for seniors who want a garden and the feeling of having a home.

That’s why a 90-year-old lived peacefully here for years until the night of Saturday, May 22 when Richardson Police say she was attacked.

“This person came to the door knocked on the door and as our victim opened the door to speak to that person they forced their way in,” said Richardson Police Sgt. Kevin Perlich.

Police say the woman was robbed and possibly sexually assaulted before the attacker fled.

A notice was sent to everyone who lives there, warning them to be especially cautious.

Robin Sanchez and her husband live a few streets away.

“So we are watching, we are doing our due diligence, we’ve talk to our neighbors, we have several elderly neighbors here who are concerned,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez is concerned because police say three homes in the nearby Northrich neighborhood reported in the last week that someone attempted to open doors late at night.

The burglar actually entered the unlocked doors of two homes before being scared away.

“The fact that they occurred in a close approximate area and the fact that they are occurred during the evening hours late night hours, that has us concerned that we might be dealing with the same potential suspect,” said Sgt. Perlich.

Police say the 90-year-old victim survived the attack but was hospitalized.

Whoever harmed her is still out there and possibly targeting the neighborhood.

Police are urging residents to secure their doors and windows as well as refrain from answering knocks at night they are not expecting.

Police are also asking homeowners to review their security cameras and if they notice something suspicious, send it to them.