McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wylie man was sentenced to 41 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Baltazar Aguilar, 43, will not be eligible for parole, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.
“Twelve years of this horrific abuse perpetrated on a child sickens us all. The secret finally came out and now this predator will face the consequences for the next 41 years,” said Willis after sentencing.
Aguilar had access to the child through a relationship with the child’s family.
He sexually abused the child over the course of 12 years, from age 4 to age 16, the Collin County DA’s Office said.
Over the years, Aguilar repeatedly told the child to keep the abuse a secret. When the child was 16 years old, the child told a friend and the abuse was reported to the Wylie Police Department.
During an interview, Aguilar confessed to abusing the child.
Wylie Police Department Detective Amanda Fields investigated the case and Officer Joey Scimone obtained the confession.
The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child disclosed details about the abuse.
The jury found Aguilar guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact, and Sexual Assault of a Child. Punishment was assessed by Judge Don Adams at 41 years in prison for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and 20 years in prison for Indecency with a Child by Contact and Sexual Assault of a Child.
By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole.
The sentences will run concurrently.