IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight at Mountain Creek Reserve Park in Irving Thursday morning led to shooting that left one person dead and another injured, police said.
Police said they responded to reports of gunshots being fired at around 10 a.m. and that officers found a 21-year-old man dead in a parking lot.
In an update Thursday afternoon, Robert Reeves of the Irving Police Department said a group of people went to the park to fight each other. During the fight, gunshots were exchanged, he said.
According to Reeves, the group left the area and that officers were told the individuals involved may be at a residence in the 1400 block of Trinity View.
“Due to issues with cooperation, a search warrant was conducted for the residence. Our tactical unit has cleared that location,” Reeves said.
Reeves said while authorities were investigating, another male showed up at a hospital with gunshots wounds that appeared to be connected to the shooting at the park.
Further information on what authorities found at the residence was not immediately released.
Police believe the incident was not narcotics or gang related.