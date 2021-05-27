DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Charges of having an improper relationship with a student handed down in September 2020 against then-University of North Texas quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis, have been dismissed.
The charges, two counts of improper relationship between educator/student, stemmed from an alleged incident with a student during Wallis’ previous job at Argyle High School.
When the charges were filed, Wallis was immediately put on administrative leave by UNT and is not allowed back on campus.
Through his attorneys, Wallis shared a statement with CBS 11 on the matter being behind him:
“I am glad that the evidence has shown that the allegations made against me were not based on facts. From the very beginning I worked diligently to clear my name and show that these charges were erroneous. I appreciate the effort of my defense counsel and all of the people who supported me while the evidence was reviewed. I look forward to putting this behind me.”
His attorneys Stephanie Luce Ola and Earl Dobson said in a statement:
“We are pleased by the decision of the District Attorney’s Office to drop the charges against Mr. Wallis. With a thorough review of the evidence, it became clear to us that the charges made against Mr. Wallis were not supported with facts. We hope that this can help Mr. Wallis move forward and reclaim his reputation as a respectable member of our community.”