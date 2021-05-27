AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Protecting seniors is at the heart of legislation that has passed in the Texas House and Senate this session. Two bills are related to accused North Texas serial killer Billy Chemirmir.

Chemirmir has been indicted in the murders of well over a dozen women at senior living facilities. On Wednesday, a group of family members of the victims celebrated the passage of two bills.

One bill will require medical examiners in Texas to notify family if there’s a change in the cause of death.

CBS 11 News’ Andrea Lucia highlighted one such case in February involving the death of Marilyn Bixler. Her family didn’t know the Collin County Medical Examiner had changed the cause of Bixler’s death until they found out about it on Facebook.

Another bill bolsters accountability and existing laws that govern cash-for-gold stores.

The group believes had stronger accountability been in place, police may have been able to investigate sooner and possibly prevent more deaths.

Meanwhile, other proposed legislation primarily aimed at senior living centers didn’t pass this session. The group vows their work is far from over.

“However, political realities, well-funded lobbyists independent senior living management unwilling to recognize the wrongs under their watch stalled some common sense measures,” Shannon Dion said.

“So the business owners still have their loopholes. This tragedy should never have happened. In the greatest state in the union, more should have been done to safeguard and protect our most vulnerable,” Cliff Harris said.

Chemirmir remains in the Dallas County Jail as his cases continue to make their way through the courts.