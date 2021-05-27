DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon announced Thursday, May 27, the FBI completed its review of the deadly shooting of Darius “DJ” Tarver by Denton Police officers in January 2020.

Chief Dixon said, “The FBI’s Dallas Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, and the U.S. Department of Justice – Civil Rights Division have all independently conducted a review of the facts in this case and have determined that a violation of federal law (Civil Rights violations) did not occur.”

The following is the full letter Chief Dixon shared with the community:

In keeping with the highest level of openness and transparency, I asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to review the officer-involved shooting of Darius Tarver. Without hesitation, the FBI Dallas Division agreed and began their investigation. The FBI’s Dallas Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, and the U.S. Department of Justice – Civil Rights Division have all independently conducted a review of the facts in this case and have determined that a violation of federal law (Civil Rights violations) did not occur. I deeply appreciate the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Justice for independently and thoroughly reviewing this case. I also want to thank the community for their patience throughout this process. The decision by the FBI and DOJ in no way minimizes the tragic loss of life, but pushes and compels us to work with our community more closely to keep our city safe, while doing so in a just, inclusive, and equitable manner.

DJ’s father, Kevin Tarver, had questioned the actions of officers since he first watched police body cam video.

It showed the police confronting the 23-year-old who was reportedly acting erratically, shouting in the breezeway of his apartment complex and breaking light fixtures.

Police say he was holding a meat cleaver and refused their commands before he was tased and fatally shot.

Tarver has long argued his son should’ve been treated as someone who was mentally ill and not as a criminal.

“They practiced no de-escalation, they practiced no type of training. they showed no type of training,” said Kevin Tarver. “Their standards are about killing people with mental illness.”

Tarver questions why one of the officers involved has since left the department without explanation.