EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Talk about a quick turnaround.

The woman caught on video trying to feed spider monkeys after climbing into their enclosure at the El Paso Zoo has a new job.

The woman, identified by her new employer only as “Lucy,” was fired from the Lovett Law Firm following the incident.

Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired her according to a post on his Facebook, but really let her former employer, Rob Lovett, of Lovett Law Firm have it.

Davis went in hard, publicly shaming Lovett, accusing Lovett Law Firm of having a “cancel culture attitude, social media virtue signaling and punishing their “best employee” for something she didn’t do on company time.

Minimizing what the zoo said was a very serious offense, one that could have left Lucy and/or the monkeys harmed, Davis continued his tirade. “You turn viciously on a single mother, take away her livelihood and attack her on social media because she what? Gave a monkey a cheeto?” he said.

But for zoo director Joe Montisano, Lucy’s actions are about much more than a Cheeto… the repercussions of which, could impact the monkey’s habit and visitor’s ability to see them.

“She’s very fortunate that it didn’t have a worse outcome for her or the animals,” Montisano said. “These are primates. They are strong; they have canine teeth. They can scratch. We don’t interact with them on the daily. And we don’t interact with them without a barrier in between us.”

The exhibit Lucy entered to feed the monkeys Cheetos is enclosed by a low fence, allowing for great visibility for visitors, and has a moat as an added barrier because spider monkeys can’t swim and are afraid of the water, according to the El Paso Times.

“Unfortunately, this may change all that because of this one lady’s unfortunate actions,” said Montisano.

When announcing Lucy’s termination, Lovett said, “The firm has always been a strong supporter of animals and advocacy. We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior. We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and we hope they recover from this traumatic experience.”

Montisano said they will talk to the district attorney about pressing charges.

“This young lady decided to hop a fence, climb through some bushes, drop down into a four-feet deep moat, walk across the moat and then try to feed the spider monkeys,” Montisano said.

“We can’t let this behavior go unpunished,” he said.