AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Austin police officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera rescued a man from a burning truck at an apartment complex in south Austin seconds before it exploded.

“As I was running up to the vehicle, one of the citizens started yelling out that he was still in the car. I tried to look inside the window, but there was too much smoke I couldn’t see anything,” said Officer Pineda.

He then ran to the driver side door, checked to see if the door was unlocked, then began breaking the window. That’s when Officer Carrera went to grab the fire extinguisher.

“My original plan was to use it as he pulled him out to try to avoid anyone from being hurt. But it came apparent that he was a pretty big guy and he may be stuck in the vehicle, so i just dropped it and pulled him out from there,” explained Carrera.

Both officers pulled the man out of the truck moments before it exploded and was engulfed in flames.

“It was a collaborative effort. We got the guy out, but EMS ultimately provided higher end medical care than we could and AFD showed up to put the fire out so it couldn’t expand.”

Then two hours later – Pineda and Carrera responded to a shooting near the Onion Creek Greenbelt—saving another life by applying a tourniquet and chest seal to the wounded victim.

The two officers said they’re thankful they were in the right place at the right time.

“We’re really happy the way it turned out. It was a dangerous situation, but everyone made it out fine and that’s what matters.”

Hesitant to speak on camera, the two officers said they were just doing what any police officer would have done.

“Everyone else in this department does stuff like this… it’s just that ours happened to be caught on camera.”