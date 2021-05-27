FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) — After some 11 hours a standoff has ended and the man who Flower Mound police say shot three officers is in custody.

The 60-year-old suspect, who was later identified as Bryan Hucabee, reportedly came out of a house in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive with his hands up. The man surrendered after an FBI SWAT team relived local police just after 5:30 a.m., made their way inside the house and fired tear gas.

Hucabee faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and more charges are expected, police said.

Officers, SWAT team members and a crisis negotiation team worked through the night and into the morning trying to get the suspect out of the house safely.

Flower Mound police Sergeant Jason Rachal told CBS 11 News, “We’ve had previous calls at the address over the years so our officers were familiar with the subject, which was part of the reason why we took the approach that we did.”

It was just after 7:00 p.m. on May 26 when police received a 911 call from the suspect’s wife that indicated he may be suicidal.

Officers on patrol were sent to the scene and when they arrived quickly shifted their focus. Following SWAT training protocols a group approached the home after about an hour. When they made contact with the suspect he opened fire. Police returned fire and three officers were hit during the exchange.

An armored vehicle was used to evacuate neighbors in the area.

All of the injured officers were treated, released and are expected to fully recover. Sergeant Rachal said it was training that saved their lives. “We are extremely grateful and thankful that our officers are okay. It’s overwhelming at the moment that our guys are okay. I mean you look at the amount of gunfire that was exchanged [and] where our officers were hit.”

Police say an officer, who has been with the department 4 years, was injured after bullets hit the shield he was carrying and shattered the glass. Another officer, a 14 year veteran, was injured after bullet fragments hit him in the neck, face, and shoulder. A 13 year veteran with the department was the officer injured the least. He was shot in the chest, but a ballistic plate he was wearing absorbed the impact of the bullet.

During a Thursday morning press conference FMPD Chief Andy Kancel said, “With patience and professionalism we averted a great tragedy tonight.”

Police confirm drones were used to monitor the scene and that when a robot was deployed to ‘check on’ the suspect around 2:30 a.m. the gunman opened fire on the mechanical device.

Officials say in years past the suspect had weapons removed from the home but they were later returned to him.

A SWAT team and officers from the Lewisville Police Department also assisted Flower Mound PD.